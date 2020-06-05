TWICE's More & More music video has a secret connection with Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch

TWICE released their new music video More & More this week and it has been revealed that it has a sweet connection with Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch.

It has been a special week for ONCE as TWICE released the music video of their new song More & More. The artistic video featured Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu embracing nature while dancing their hearts out to their song. While the video did attract plagiarism accusations over an art installation which featured in the video, it has now been revealed that the video has a sweet connection with Lee Min Ho's ongoing K-drama The King: Eternal Monarch.

For the unversed, Min Ho plays a handsome Emperor shuttling between two universes - The Kingdom of Corea and the Republic of Korea - seeking revenge from his uncle for killing his father. Fans of the SBS drama witnessed the Korean actor flaunt his regality on a majestic white horse named Maximus. Now, Koreaboo has reported that the horse has a cameo in the More & More music video. As though he wasn't awe-worthy in The King: Eternal Monarch, Maximus draws attention in the TWICE music video as he stands amid a fantasy land.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Min Ho recently spoke about his bond with the beautiful animal. As reported by Soompi, Min Ho deemed the horse cute. "Maximus is really cute. His nose gets red when it’s cold out. Also, he enjoys the candy that I like. It’s lemon-flavored. When filming was over, we’d each have a piece of the candy," he said.

Maximus is going places! What are your thoughts on More & More music video? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :KoreabooSoompi

