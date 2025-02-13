Twilight Alum Taylor Lautner Set to Star in Amazon's Werewolf Hunter Scripted Series

Following Jacob's appearance in the Twilight film series and global fame, Taylor Lautner is set to lead the Werewolf Hunter series on Amazon MGM Studios.

Amazon MGM Studios is developing Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter, as reported by Variety. It is a scripted series executive produced by and starring Twilight veteran Lautner, Deadline has confirmed. The series is written by Daisy Gardner (Single Drunk Female), who will also be the showrunner.

As per the official logline, the series takes a fictional approach to Lautner's post-Twilight life. After the conclusion of the hit franchise, Lautner allegedly took a backseat from the limelight. What fans speculated and tabloids theorized as the truth—and at least within this fictional reality—is much more extraordinary. The series depicts Lautner not just as an actor on sabbatical but as one training in secret for his real mission: werewolf hunting.

In a metafictional twist, Lautner appears as himself when he is inducted into a secret society of werewolf hunters who value his special skills. Working his Hollywood job by day and fighting supernatural enemies by night, he has an ironic conflict—fighting the same monsters that brought him fame.

The official description reads, "Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous. Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question—'What happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?'"

Advertisement

The show is executive produced by Adam Londy for Tornante, with Tarik Kanafani, Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin, and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence also signed on as executive producers. Amazon MGM Studios is producing.

Taylor Lautner, who appeared as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga (2008–2012), became a star as the werewolf beau in the blockbuster franchise. He now returns to the world of the supernatural—but this time as the hunter.