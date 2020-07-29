Twilight director said THIS when asked if Robert & Kristen would reprise their roles for a Midnight Sun movie

Midnight Sun, the beloved Twilight series' prequel novel has been narrated from Edward Cullen's point of view and when asked about the possibility of a movie based on the soon-to-be released book, read below to know what Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke had to say.

It's been more than a decade since the Twilight mania took over the world and yet the buzz surrounding the novels and movies refuses to die down. Even Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who have long kissed goodbye to their Edward Cullen and Bella Swan days, are still asked about the franchise that made them a household name. Hence, when Stephenie Meyer announced in May that she will finally be releasing Midnight Sun, Twilight's prequel novel narrated from Edward's point of view, on August 4, 2020, the fandom rose again and started fantasising about a possible movie adaptation.

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke was asked by Entertainment Tonight if her 2008 film could be recut to become Midnight Sun in celebration of the book's release to which she admitted that the prospect would be difficult as the movie stayed a lot more in Bella's head. However, Catherine feels that Midnight Sun could be an altogether new movie instead as she finds the prospect of it "fun" and "fascinating." The next obvious question asked was if Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart would reprise their roles as Edward and Bella if a Midnight Sun movie would ever be made. "Rob is Batman now... and Kristen is in a million beautiful projects. Who knows what would happen," Hardwicke replied honestly.

Do you think Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart would ever come back to the Twilight universe? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Midnight Sun: Twilight fandom REJOICES as Stephenie Meyer announces prequel novel from Edward Cullen's POV

Looking back at the Twilight days and the hysteria surrounding it, the 64-year-old filmmaker recalled the San Diego Comic-Con Twilight panel. "That was absolutely crazy... Our whole panel, we stepped out on that stage and people were just going crazy. People treated Rob and Kristen like rock stars... Everybody was about to faint. It was so thrilling," the Don't Look Deeper director shared fondly with ET.

Share your comment ×