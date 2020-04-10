Twilight: Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart starrer's Bella's Lullaby takes a shocking & sexy turn on TikTok

Twilight introduced Bella's Lullaby through the 2008 release featuring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. A little over a decade later, the lullaby has got a sexy spin on TikTok.

Bella's lullaby from Twilight will never be the same. The Twilight franchise gifted fans the famous and iconic Bella's Lullaby. The musical track, based on a piano arrangement, was introduced in 2008. Although many fans gave the lullaby a rest once the franchise got over, the popular tune has made its way back into the world courtesy TikTok. In a rising number of videos, several TikTok users are seen performing on the song. When we first heard about it, we presumed it would either be a ballet or some form of contemporary dance.

However, internet users shocked us. Videos on the platform reveal users are turning the lullaby into a sexy dance number. With sensual moves and booty-shaking choreography, the lullaby has clearly taken a shocking turn. Pretty sure, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's jaw must be touching ground right now.

Just Jared reports the trend was started by a user named @twaimz. The video has over 1.9 million likes and countless recreations. Don't believe us? Check out a few videos below:

A TikTok dance to Bella’s Lullaby was exactly what I was missing in my life. pic.twitter.com/SRzJhtczAY — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) April 4, 2020

bella’s lullaby lmaoooo this tiktok is the current mood pic.twitter.com/DcdSvmUvPK — (@aveenluv) April 3, 2020

We wouldn't be surprised to see more people indulging in the trend in the forthcoming days. What do you think about the trend?

Meanwhile, TikTok is surely serving as a great escape from boredom during this quarantine. Jennifer Lopez and her family have treated fans with entertaining videos on the platform. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are also recording videos and sharing them on social media platforms.

Friends alum Courteney Cox has also nailed the TikTok game during this quarantine. You can check out one of her videos here: Courteney Cox transforms into a child & a man for Savage TikTok challenge; Leaves Jennifer Aniston in splits

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Read More