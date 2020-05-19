The Twilight Saga actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend found dead at home in Las Vegas

Gregory Tyree Boyce Death News: Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played the role of Tyler Crowley in The Twilight Saga, and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were found dead in Las Vegas.

Gregory Tyree Boyce, the actor who featured in The Twilight Saga, and his girlfriend were found dead on May 13, Variety reported. He was 30. Boyce and his Natalie Adepoju were found dead in their Las Vegas condo. The cause of their death has not yet been disclosed. In Twilight, the actor played the role of Tyler Crowley, a student at Forks High School who nearly hits Kristen Stewart’s Bella with his car, before Robert Pattinson’s Edward stops the car with his hand.

A source told E online that Boyce’s cousin woke up and noticed that the actor’s car was still at his place. Since Boyce was supposed to be in LA, his cousin went to check on him and found them dead. The insider mentioned that before his death, the actor was focused on handling his own business. The source also added that even though Boyce had moved to Las Vegas to help his mother, he would frequently commute to LA to see his laughter and sometimes for his acting gigs.

Boyce, according to a Facebook post made by Boyce’s mother, Lisa Wayne, was about to start his own restaurant. “He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc. He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave…those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion,” he wrote in the post.

Boyce turned 30 in December. And in his Instagram post, the actor wrote that he thought he would not "make it to see 30 years old.” He wrote, “Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!!”

