Twilight series to get a television adaptation? Here’s everything you need to know

Twilight, the highly popular novel series which is penned by Stephenie Meyer, is widely loved by literature lovers across the globe. The romantic novel got a film adaptation starting in 2008, and the franchise was named Twilight Saga. The four novels of the series were adapted into five films, which hit the theatres between 2008 and 2012. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart appeared as the protagonists Edward Cullen and Bella Swan respectively in the film adaptations, which emerged as blockbusters.

Twilight series to get a television adaptation?

According to the latest reports published by Variety, the Twilight novel series is now set to get adapted into a television series. The highly exciting news broke out after HBO confirmed an official TV adaptation of the much-loved Harry Potter novels. The recent updates suggest that popular entertainment company Lionsgate is keen to adapt the Twilight novels into a television series, and their TV division has already kickstarted the talks for the same.

The reports published by Variety suggest that Wyck Godfrey and Erik Feig are attached as executive producers. For the unversed, Feig is the former co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. Godfrey., on the other hand, produced the five Twilight films under his home banner Temple Hill production company. Stephenie Meyers, the writer of Twilight novels, is also expected to be involved in the potential series.

ALSO READ: Anna Kendrick opens up about her role in Twilight; 7 interesting things you must know about the franchise