Twilight star Ashley Greene REVEALS the one parenting advice she'd take from Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan

Ashley Greene is the latest Twilight star to embrace parenthood as she and husband Paul Khoury are expecting their first child. In an interview with InStyle, the 35-year-old actress revealed the one parenting advice she'd take from Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart in the Twilight series: "The one thing I'll take from Bella and her relationship with Renesmee [Bella and Edward Cullen's [Robert Pattinson] daughter] is kind of the fierce protectiveness and loyalty that she has to this child."

"I think that is something that innately comes with being a mother, for sure," Ashley Greene - who is forever immortalised as Alice Cullen to Twilight fans - added. Moreover, the Bombshell star revealed how "being pregnant" has enabled her to reconnect with her Twilight co-stars like Nikki Reed aka Rosalie Hale, a mother herself to husband and The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder and her daughter Bodhi, 5. According to Ashley, Nikki and her "align on a lot of things" which "has been a really nice kind of re-development of a relationship."

On how she's connecting with people in a different way because of her pregnancy, including her Twilight co-stars Kellan Lutz aka Emmett Cullen and Peter Facinelli aka Carlisle Cullen (both of whom are also going to be welcoming a bundle of joy, soon!), Ashley Greene added, "We have this kind of family bond. I could not see this person for five years, and then talk to them, and it's like you pick up right where you left off." While Kellan and wife and model Brittany Gonzales are expecting a baby boy next month (they already have a daughter Ashtyn, 2, Peter and fiancée and actress Lily Anne Harrison are also pregnant.

And if you were wondering like us, Ashley Greene would totally be down for a Twilight cast playgroup once their babies arrive!

