Twilight Star Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Announce First Pregnancy: ‘What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?’

The Taylors are pregnant! Actor Taylor Lautner, who married his wife, Taylor Dome (Tay), is expanding his family. On March 26 local time, the star took to his Instagram account to share a joint post with Tay about the happy update in their lives. The couple shared that they’re expecting a baby with a cheeky post, accompanied by some pregnancy photos of the two.

Tay Lautner and husband Taylor share first pregnancy photos with the world

Taylor Lautner and his wife captioned their post with, "What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?” alongside a white heart emoji. The couple seems to be hinting at how they may name their child Taylor as well, much like the fated union of them. The same seems to be a concern for fans who are poking fun at the possibility and hoping that it is not the case at the same time. The Thursday update showcases them out in a field with tall grass as they pose in white outfits.

Check out their post below:

In one photo, the actor can be seen bending down to kiss his heavily pregnant wife as she holds the ultrasound photographs of their baby. In another, they are seated in the field as she caresses his face while staring into each other’s eyes. A third photo shows them holding hands in the air, seemingly dancing and having a great time, happy for the new addition to their family.

Meanwhile, Tay and Taylor first met thanks to his sister Makena Moore’s introduction, while the actor was on a break from the entertainment industry to spend some time with his family and friends. While he continues to be an actor, she is a certified and registered nurse. The couple announced their engagement in November 2021 and got married a year later on November 11, 2022.

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