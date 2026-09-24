Twilight Star Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Lautner Welcome First Child, Share Baby Girl's Name and Glimpse

It’s a new chapter for Twilight star Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner! The couple has welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and couldn’t be more excited to begin their journey as parents. Taylor and Tay announced the arrival of their daughter on social media, revealing that she was born on September 16, 2026.

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Taylor and Tay reveal daughter’s name

Taking to Instagram with a joint post, the couple shared the first glimpse of their little one and revealed her name as Lennon Taylor Lautner. In the adorable picture, baby Lennon can be seen dressed in a beige onesie, with a cute embroidered hoop featuring a teddy bear holding a pink balloon placed beside her.

The hoop also featured the name “Lennon Taylor” embroidered underneath, adding a personal touch to the couple’s sweet birth announcement. Sharing their joy with fans, Taylor and Tay captioned the post, “One week loving our sweet little Lenny. Lennon Taylor Lautner, 9.16.2026.”

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Interestingly, the couple had previously teased that Taylor’s name could become part of their child’s name. During an appearance on Call Her Daddy, Tay revealed that Taylor was “in the mix” while they were deciding on names for their baby. The name also adds to the couple’s unique identity. Since tying the knot, both Taylor and Tay share the name Taylor Lautner, with their friends reportedly referring to them as “Boy Tay” and “Girl Tay” to tell them apart.

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From pregnancy announcement to baby girl reveal

Taylor Lautner and Tay first announced their pregnancy in April with a picture of themselves holding a sonogram. “What's better than two Taylor Lautners?” they captioned the post. A few months later, in June, the couple revealed they were expecting a girl through an emotional Instagram Reel.

Taylor had also opened up about his excitement at becoming a father, sharing on Instagram Stories that his dream “has always been to become a girl dad.” Taylor’s journey to parenthood began after his sister Makena Moore introduced him to Tay. The couple made their relationship public in 2018 and got engaged in 2021. They exchanged vows in November 2022, officially becoming Taylor and Taylor Lautner.

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