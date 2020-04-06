The Twilight Zone actor Forrest Compton dies due to Coronavirus at the age of 94

Actor Forrest Compton passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 94 after battling complications from Coronavirus.

Forrest Compton, most famous for his role in The Twilight Zone, passed away at the age of 94 after suffering from Coronavirus. According to reports in the US, the actor left for his heavenly abode on Sunday after battling with COVID-19. A local newspaper in New York reported the news of Forrest Compton's death. "Forrest Compton, 94, also died in the hospital at about 10 a.m. today.. Close friends of Mr. Compton confirmed his death," it claimed.

"#ForrestCompton (1925–2020) was the third, but longest-tenured, actor to play attorney Mike Karr on THE EDGE OF NIGHT—a character that evolved from Perry Mason and remained w/ the show its entire 28-year run. He was the heart and soul of the show. A mature hero and a solid pro," read a media personality's post dedicated to him. The actor is believed to have died due to complications after testing positive with Coronavirus.

#ForrestCompton (1925–2020) was the third, but longest-tenured, actor to play attorney Mike Karr on THE EDGE OF NIGHT—a character that evolved from Perry Mason and remained w/ the show its entire 28-year run. He was the heart and soul of the show. A mature hero and a solid pro. pic.twitter.com/UKfSGoc5T5 — Will McKinley (@willmckinley) April 5, 2020

The veteran actor is also known for playing the role of district attorney Mike Karr in the long-running soap opera The Edge of Night. Compton featured in a recurring role on the NBC series The Troubleshooters and also appeared alongside Christopher Walken in McBain in 1991. Forrest Compton is also recognised for his roles in television. 77 Sunset Strip, My Three Sons, Mayberry RFD, Mannix are some of his television credits.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More