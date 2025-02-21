Twilight's Ashley Greene and Peter Facinelli Recall Hilarious On-Set Moments; From Biting Edward to Bella’s Mannequin

Twilight stars Ashley Greene and Peter Facinelli recently recalled a hilarious on-set mishap while they were filming Breaking Dawn.

Throughout the franchise, which debuted in 2008, Greene and Facinelli played the father-daughter duo Alice and Carlisle Cullen respectively, alongside Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan.

At a panel during MegaCon Orlando, The Twilight Saga stars looked back on one of their funniest on-set moments—getting in trouble for taking photos with a life-sized cutout of Kristen Stewart's character, Bella Swan.

Facinelli recalled a surprising find while waiting in the wings: a mannequin crafted to look like Stewart's character for a key scene. The prop, built for a climactic moment in the movie, was eerily realistic.

Playfully teasing its realism, Facinelli and Greene started jokingly playing with it, taking selfies and cracking jokes. But security soon moved in, and producers demanded they erase the photos to avoid any possible plot spoilers from being leaked.

As per People, Facinelli, 51, recalled, "It was life-sized. We were walking backstage and they were shooting on stage and we had to wait till their scene was over. And all of a sudden, I bumped into this table and a life-sized Kirsten Stewart is lying on the table."

He then described it saying, "They made a doll for when she breaks her neck ... do they call it a doll? A cadaver? You know, like a mannequin, but it looked exactly like her."

Facinelli added, "So then we were laughing and we were taking selfies and picking her nose licking her ears — we were gonna show it to her later, and then security saw us... so we got in trouble."

Greene further divulged one of the funny on-set memories where the producers were trying to instate a total no-phone regime throughout the rest of the filming. Facinelli also recalled a comedic moment with Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen) during the filming of the scene where Carlisle transforms Edward into a vampire.

In the second take, Facinelli wanted to break the tension by injecting some humor into the scene, so he said something unexpected: "Rob, you're so handsome." This made Pattinson slightly smile.

Ashley Greene and Peter Facinelli shared the MegaCon panel with former cast mates from the Twilight series, Kellan Lutz who played Emmett Cullen, and Jackson Rathbone who portrayed Jasper Hale, remembering their adventures more than ten years since Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012).