Twilight's Taylor Lautner marries Taylor Dome in a romantic ceremony a year after their engagement

According to The Daily Mail, Lautner and Dome's romantic wedding consisted of 100 guests and as per photos obtained by the portal, the couple exchanged vows ahead of the sunset at the beautiful winery venue in California. The photos showcased Dome's stunning bridal look as she wore a gorgeous, flowing white gown with lace overlay along with a veil. The Twilight star was seen dressed in a classic black tuxedo.

Twilight star Taylor Lautner tied the knot with his fiancee Taylor Dome a year after the couple announced their engagement. The pair got married on Friday, November 11 at Epoch Estate Wines in California in a romantic ceremony attended by their close friends and family. The actor had proposed to Dome in November 2021 after three years of dating.

Taylor Lautner's proposal

After announcing their engagement last year, Taylor had revealed details about how he planned the romantic proposal and spoke to Access Hollywood about the same. He said that while Dome wanted a simple proposal and told him to "do it in the kitchen." The actor agreed to her request "but did it big in the kitchen" with candles and roses and a neon sign that spelt out "Lautner."Revealing details about the same, "When she came home at the end of the day, after a long day of work, she walked into that. It was a lovely surprise."

Instagram tribute for his fiancee

Apart from sharing the big news of their engagement on Instagram, Taylor Lautner also posted a special tribute for his fiancee nearly one month after their engagement. He wrote, "Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome. You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my [s—t]. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever."

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome met each other via Lautner’s sister, Makena Moore, who was the one who introduced the couple.