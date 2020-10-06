Twin Peaks and The Blacklist star Clark Middleton passes away at 63 due to West Nile Virus

Clark Middleton, whose filmography included popular shows like Twin Peaks and The Blacklist and hit movies like Birdman and Snowpiercer, has sadly passed away at the age of 63 from West Nile Virus.

It's truly been a rough few months in Hollywood as we've had to bid farewell to many talented individuals who had spread cheer and joy with their memorable performances. According to Variety, Clark Middleton, actor, director and producer, has sadly passed away at the age of 63 on Sunday, i.e. October 4, 2020, as a result of West Nile Virus. Confirming the news in a heartbreaking statement was his wife Elissa Middleton who celebrated the life of the beloved actor.

"With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of a life eminently worthy of celebration: Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63 – beloved actor, writer, director, teacher, hero, husband, beacon, friend," Elissa emotionally penned and added, "Clark transitioned on October 4th as a result of West Nile Virus, for which there is no known cure. Clark was a beautiful soul who spent a lifetime defying limits and advocating for people with disabilities." Clark's filmography includes recurring roles on popular shows like Twin Peaks, The Blacklist and Law & Order. On the big screen, Middleton has been a part of hit movies like Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), Snowpiercer, Kill Bill Vol. 2, Taking Woodstock and Sin City.

In another statement via Variety, The Blacklist writer Jon Bokenkamp shared that he was heartbroken over Clark's passing and called him a truly unique, gifted actor who was simply an incredible guy in every way. "He was a whip-smart film nut. He loved his work with a passion. And he was insanely generous of spirit... I know his entire family at The Blacklist is devastated by this news. Clark was one of the good ones, and we lost him way too soon." Jon concluded.

Clark is survived by his wife Elissa, mother Sue Perior and brother Kirby Middleton.

Rest in peace, Clark Middleton.

