Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in Twisters, a movie based on chasing tornadoes, as seen in its first trailer during the 2024 Super Bowl. The film promises intense action and thrills, reminiscent of the 1996 hit Twister starring Helen Hunt.

Twisters: Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in 1996 hit remake

In the trailer, we witness Kate, played by Edgar-Jones, facing a terrifying tornado that traumatizes her, leading her to abandon her field research. Joined by Javi, they go on a dangerous journey to understand tornadoes, following in the footsteps of Jo and Bill Harding from the original film. The trailer hints at the presence of the iconic Dorothy machine, a tribute to the earlier movie.

Unlike its predecessor, Twisters showcases even more intense storms, featuring two tornadoes swirling side by side, raising the stakes for the characters. With its promise of heightened action, the film aims to entertain audiences and deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

About the star cast in Twisters

Apart from Powell and Edgar-Jones, the movie boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, and Maura Tierney among others. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung and produced by Frank Marshall, the film pays homage to the classic while charting its own path in modern cinema.

Twisters is a standalone and not a reboot: Glen Powell

Despite initial challenges, including an alleged dismissal of a related movie idea by Helen Hunt, Twisters emerged as a standalone story, not a reboot. Glen Powell told Vogue,

“We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story,” he added, “There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not a continuation. … It’s just its own standalone story in the modern day.”

The Top Gun: Maverick star added, “Humans-versus-weather is a very universal idea, how powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces.”

Prepare for a cinematic rollercoaster ride when Twisters hit theaters on July 19, promising an unforgettable adventure into the eye of the storm.

