Twitch star Kai Cenat Finally Returns To Platform After Being Banned for 7 days; Details inside

On Monday, April 24, Kai Cenat was officially unbanned from Twitch. The ban was issued on April 17 and lasted a total of 7 days. Although fans were perplexed as to what caused his removal. Some fans thought that Kai’s mishap with a dirt bike might have contributed to the ban. But as per sources, streamer was banned for displaying "simulated sexual activity" during a GTA RP session.

This ban followed Cenat's very successful 30-day subathon in February of this year. Kai's subathon surpassed both Ninja and Ludwig's all-time subscriber records to get the highest sub count on Twitch. Despite Kai's unexpected ban from Twitch, it doesn't look that the star is switching to Kick just yet. American live streamer, Adin Ross, has been trying his best to invite Kai to join him on the platform following his most recent punishment, reminding the streamer that he is "worth more than that."

Many have come to support Kai during his ban. Kai's suspension piqued the interest of pop music artist Nicki Minaj, who responded to the incident in a live webcast. “Let the boy rock,” she urged Twitch. “Like, stop. …alright. I’ma get cute, I’ma dress up nice and I’ma go on live with him and speak to him, if that’s cool with him.”

More about Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat is a popular Twitch live streamer and YouTuber in the United States. He surpassed fellow Twitch streamer Ludwig on February 28, 2023 to become the most subscribed Twitch streamer of all time as part of a month-long subathon. He was named "Streamer of the Year" at both the 12th and 2023 Streamy Awards. He left YouTube in February 2021 and began streaming on Twitch and started providing gaming and reaction videos.

