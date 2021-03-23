Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sells his first tweet for USD 2.9 million as NFT aka Non Fungible Token

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is the latest to join the NFT craze as he sells his first tweet for USD 2.9 million.

The world has officially gone digital now that we are in the era of NFTs or Non Fungible Tokens, which basically means ownership of digital items. The craze surrounding NFTs has been on an increase and after "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban sold an NFT of a motivational quote, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey too has entered the market. Dorsey just sold his first-ever tweet as an NFT for USD 2,915,835.47. Yes, the first tweet that said, "just setting up my twttr" on March 22, 2006. NFT was sold via auction on a platform called Valuables.

As reported by Just Jared, Dorsey's first tweet was bought by Sina Estavi, Malaysia CEO of the blockchain company Bridge Oracle. On March 6, Dorsey had tweeted a link to the website where the NFT was listed for sale. He had also mentioned that the proceeds from the auction would be converted into Bitcoin and then donated for Africa's response fund for COVID-19.

Among other personalities to enter NFT sale are Arrow actress Katie Cassidy who auctioned off her nude photos for USD 18,000. Another famous NFT bid has also been of the digital artwork by the artist Beeple who sold it for USD 69 million, via Just Jared.

Check out Jack Dorsey's first tweet here:

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's partner, Grimes is also another artist who has made it big in the NFT sale world. She also sold around USD 6 million worth of digital artworks including images and short videos set to music. Grimes' work had been put up for sale on Nifty Gateway on February 28th as reported by The Verge.

ALSO READ: Grimes puts her soul for auction as a part of her virtual art exhibition; Sets the price at USD 10 million

Share your comment ×