Twitter goes gaga over Brad Pitt’s Titanic reference during Golden Globes acceptance speech; Check Out

Twitter is going gaga over Brad Pitt’s Titanic reference during his Golden Globes acceptance speech. Check out his fans’ reactions.

Brad Pitt dropped a Titanic reference in his 2020 Golden Globes acceptance speech and twitter is going gaga over it! The actor who won Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, thanked his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio with a reference to his 1997 hit film. After thanking director of the film, Quentin Tarantino, the actor said “I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC. He's an all-star. He's a gent and I wouldn't be here without you, man. I thank you.”

Then, referring to the classic last scene of the hit film, in which Leo’s character dies, Brad said, “Still, I would have shared the raft.” Ever since the film released back in 1997, one question has been bugging the fans -- Could Jack have fit on the door with Rose after the ship sank. This question has divided fans for year, while some arguing that the door could have fit the actor and saved his life others state that argue their combined weight could have caused them both to sink. Brad’s comment caused Leo to laugh out loud and the moment took the internet by storm.

Reacting to the reference a fan tweeted “Brad Pitt was every young girl not wanting Leo to die in Titanic.... I would have shared the raft Kate Winslet you know what you did. @goldenglobes @LeoDiCaprio.” “Brad Pitt just agreed Leo should’ve shared the raft. #Titanic #GoldenGIobes There was room for 2,” another wrote. Calling the actor a legend, another fan wrote, “Still, I would’ve shared the raft. - Legend Brad Pitt to Leo DiCaprio re: TITANIC controversy- and thus proving why he’s a legend. #GoldenGlobes #goldenglobes2020.”

Brad Pitt was every young girl not wanting Leo to die in Titanic.... “I would have shared the raft” Kate Winslet you know what you did. @goldenglobes @LeoDiCaprio — Im_a_wild_Flower (@catmccla) January 6, 2020

“Still, I would’ve shared the raft.” - Legend Brad Pitt to Leo DiCaprio re: TITANIC controversy- and thus proving why he’s a legend. #GoldenGlobes #goldenglobes2020 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 6, 2020

Brad Pitt just agreed Leo should’ve shared the raft. #Titanic #GoldenGIobes There was room for 2. pic.twitter.com/mEgy9XZ2a4 — Evan (@catman30ca) January 6, 2020

Ya Brad. Also after thanking Leo “still man, I’d have found place on the raft”. Dying lol pic.twitter.com/pRmPDEZTvk — Cameron MacLeod (@MacLeodBrunau84) January 6, 2020 “I WOULD HAVE SHARED THE RAFT!!!!” Brad Pitt’s Titanic joke just made my life. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jlOYJsnnYF — cari lyle murray (@cariannlyle) January 6, 2020

That’s not the only part of Brad’s epic speech that made its way to social media, memes and viral posts. During the acceptance speech, he took a jibe at his own dating life. And just like the fans expected, as soon as he joked about it, the cameras captured Jen’s reaction. The actress instantly burst into laughter as Brad confessed he wanted to bring his mother to the award show but thought it would be awkward for everyone who was attending the show with their dates. Jen’s reaction to her ex’s remark instantly went viral. ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt dodges awkward encounter with his three exes at the award function

