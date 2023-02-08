Twitter slams Leonardo Dicaprio for dating girls under 25, now 19-yo Eden Polani
Leonardo Di Caprio is getting roasted on Twitter for dating girls under 25.
Twitter has gone wild and is not leaving a moment to take a jibe at Leonardo DiCaprio, whose dating history has become the talk of the town. The 47-year-old Titanic star, who has a history of dating women of the younger variety is now again in limelight for his love affair with Eden Polani, a 19-year-old Israeli model.
Surprisingly, Leonardo has never dated anyone publicly above the age of 25. In fact, Leo DiCaprio breaks up with women when they reach their mid-twenties. From supermodels Naomi Campbell to Victoria's Secret’s Angel Gisele Bundchen, Leonardo has a long list of dating women, both in the industry and outside it. Before Eden Polani, he was seen with Victoria Lama, an aspiring actress who was born in 1999. Other than that, he was dating Camila (21) when he was 43. The actor did face criticism for dating a younger girl at that time, but he never really commented on it. Last year, he broke up with Camila months after she turned 25. Not just that, he has also dated American model Gigi Hadid when he was 47.
Who is Eden Polani?
Eden Polani is a 19-year model and a social media influencer based in Los Angeles. She is signed with the prestigious modeling agency, ITM models. Apart from that, she has been represented as the Glamor magazine cover star in France, Germany, and the UK. Also, she keeps on traveling around Europe for work commitments.
Controversy:
Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life has become a joke for many due to his uncomfortable trend with women. Shockingly, he was not seen with anyone over the age of 25 for the last 20 years. Fans call this his ‘age limit’ because it hasn’t changed even now when he has reached his 50s. Well, fans caught on to this pattern and have now noticed that he ends relationships before the girl turns 25.
Here's how Twitter took a jibe at actor Leonardo DiCaprio for dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani.
