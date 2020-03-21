Twitterati blast Kanye West after the unedited version of his 2016 phone call with Taylor Swift LEAKS
The unedited version of Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s infamous 2016 phone call has leaked on line and #KanyeWestIsOver is trending globally. Back in 2016, Kim Kardashian leaked a call between Kanye and Taylor Swift that claimed the Taylor was aware of the line about her in the song Famous even though the singer repeatedly stated that the song felt disrespectful to her. In the song, Kanye calls Taylor a “b****” and Kim asserted that Taylor was informed about the lyrics beforehand.
After the revelation, the people slammed the Bad Blood singer on the internet for misleading them. Following the backlash, she eventually went off social media for a while and only returned for a while and returned with her dark-toned album Reputation. On March 20, the unedited version of the call between the two of them leaked online and twitter has declared that ‘Kanye West Is Over’. The two clips prove that the singer was apprehensive about the lyrics Kanye was about to use in his song.
Check out the leaked clip here:
KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT. pic.twitter.com/jCw07z8Vpf
— (@redligion) March 21, 2020
“Is it going to be mean,” Taylor asked the rapper who promised her that it is not going to be mean. She further says that she is not sure about the lyrics and she would have to listen to the song before giving Kanye her approval and blessings. And to top it all, the lyrics Kanye finally used in his song were completely different from what he discussed with the singer.
Reacting to the leaked clips, a fan wrote, “How can you sleep Kanye? Lying to the world, you made Taylor suffer for a long time. Fuck off Kanye you're a jackass. Taylor wins every time cause us TRAITORS NEVER WINS..... KARMAAAA KANYE WEST IS CANCELLED.” Another fan tweeted, “Taylor deserves an apology from kimye and their followers for torturing her so much to this day, everyone called her a liar and made her fans looked like crazy crying kids. Taylor was telling the truth and she DID NOT deserve the 2016 drama. #TaylorWasRight #kanyewestisover.”
Check out fans’ reaction here:
How can you sleep Kanye? Lying to the world, you made Taylor suffer for a long time. Fuck off Kanye you're a jackass. Taylor wins every time cause us TRAITORS NEVER WINS.....
KARMAAAA KANYE WEST IS CANCELLED #kanyewestisover #kanyewestisoverpaty #TaylorSwift #TaylorWasRight
— Josh Prince (@Joshloves) March 21, 2020
She knew she was gonna enter a trap , but she was already in it #kanyewestisover , justice wins at the end
— LUCKS #LateWithLilly (@teamsuperando) March 21, 2020
I literally don't even know where this conversation is going. you're cleary in denial about Kanye being a total jackass. are we about to discuss the whole music industry now? #TaylorSwift #TaylorToldTheTruth#TaylorWasRight #kanyewestisover #KanyeWestIsOverParty
— #KanyeWestIsOverParty (@sassypig_) March 21, 2020
Why do we need to trend that hashtag? That Hypocrite Rat is already OVER long ago.#kanyewestisover #TaylorWasRight
— Jaiwus (@codycody1989) March 21, 2020
Wow. I bet this is a huge weight off of Taylor’s shoulder. It’s a huge weight off of us too. He even knew she had an army behind her and still tried to pull that BS. Be WE stuck by her. WE defended her. WE believed her when the world didn’t. We won this battle #kanyewestisover
— abbey (@swiftlycleann) March 21, 2020
SHES ALWAYS SAID THAT HER ISSUE WAS WITH KANYE CALLING HER A BITCH AND HE NEVER RAN THAT LINE BY HER BUT YALL LOOKED AWAY BC YALL NEVER, NEVER!! LISTEN TO WHAT A WOMAN HAS TO SAY BEFORE YALL RUN TO LIGHT HER UP AND CANCEL HER #kanyewestisover #TaylorWasRight #kanyewestisoverpaty pic.twitter.com/9TQwRMYBw4
— mri (@kissytaylors) March 21, 2020
#kanyewestisover because FUCK him for literally bullying a 19 year old and making vulgar lyrics about her and manipulating fans into thinking she would AGREE to it
— april (@meandherthemoon) March 21, 2020
ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Rewind: When the singer took a sly dig at ex boyfriend Harry Styles in MTV VMAs acceptance speech
Add new comment