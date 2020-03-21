Twitterati blast Kanye West after the unedited version of his 2016 phone call with Taylor Swift LEAKS

Twitterati is slamming Kanye West after the unedited version of his infamous 2016 phone call with Taylor Swift leaked online. Check out fans’ reaction.

The unedited version of Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s infamous 2016 phone call has leaked on line and #KanyeWestIsOver is trending globally. Back in 2016, Kim Kardashian leaked a call between Kanye and Taylor Swift that claimed the Taylor was aware of the line about her in the song Famous even though the singer repeatedly stated that the song felt disrespectful to her. In the song, Kanye calls Taylor a “b****” and Kim asserted that Taylor was informed about the lyrics beforehand.

After the revelation, the people slammed the Bad Blood singer on the internet for misleading them. Following the backlash, she eventually went off social media for a while and only returned for a while and returned with her dark-toned album Reputation. On March 20, the unedited version of the call between the two of them leaked online and twitter has declared that ‘Kanye West Is Over’. The two clips prove that the singer was apprehensive about the lyrics Kanye was about to use in his song.

Check out the leaked clip here:

KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT. pic.twitter.com/jCw07z8Vpf — (@redligion) March 21, 2020

“Is it going to be mean,” Taylor asked the rapper who promised her that it is not going to be mean. She further says that she is not sure about the lyrics and she would have to listen to the song before giving Kanye her approval and blessings. And to top it all, the lyrics Kanye finally used in his song were completely different from what he discussed with the singer.

Reacting to the leaked clips, a fan wrote, “How can you sleep Kanye? Lying to the world, you made Taylor suffer for a long time. Fuck off Kanye you're a jackass. Taylor wins every time cause us TRAITORS NEVER WINS..... KARMAAAA KANYE WEST IS CANCELLED.” Another fan tweeted, “Taylor deserves an apology from kimye and their followers for torturing her so much to this day, everyone called her a liar and made her fans looked like crazy crying kids. Taylor was telling the truth and she DID NOT deserve the 2016 drama. #TaylorWasRight #kanyewestisover.”

Read More