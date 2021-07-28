Twitterati REACTS to No Time to Die teaser; Fans ready with martinis to see Daniel Craig’s last stint as Bond

Daniel Craig is back as Bond, for the last time! The actor’s last film as the British secret agent finally has a release date after several delays and like us, fans can’t seem to keep calm! The trailer, as expected is an action-packed 30-second clip that gives a glimpse of what to expect from the popular franchise’s latest installation. Apart from revealing that the film will have an October release, the teaser also showed many other actors, some old and some new faces.

The film features stars like Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and Léa Seydoux, who are reprising their role in the franchise. While new faces include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek, who are essaying the role of the villains. As the highly-anticipated teaser drops, we’re looking at the best Twitter reactions to the short clip, most of which poke fun at the film’s 2-year delay due to the pandemic.

One social media user tweeted: “This will blow your mind: The time between the end of filming of #NoTimeToDie and now is the same as the time between the Beatles having their first number one and the end of filming of #NoTimeToDie.” While another fan added: “#JamesBond will return! After several postponements, it seems very likely that we will finally get to see #NoTimeToDie in little more than two months. I am excited!”

One simply said: “Can't wait. Tight suit to the cleaners, martini ingredients ordered! #NoTimeToDie.” While one fan added: “‘Fool me once, fool me twice’ Should I let myself get excited? Because I really want to let myself get excited! #NoTimeToDie.”

Also Read: No Time To Die: Daniel Craig's movie to break tradition and not feature James Bond in the opening sequence