Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell passes away at 77; Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer pay tributes

Actress Conchata Ferrell passed away on Monday at the age of 77. Two and a Half stars Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer pay tributes to their co-star.

Another heartbreaking news comes our way this year. Three-time Emmy nominee actress Conchata Ferrell has passed away. The actress is best known for her role as Berta the housekeeper in hit TV series Two and a Half Men and also known for her role in L.A. Law‘s sixth season. Ferrell passed away on Monday, October 12. She was 77. Many international publications, including Deadline, have reported that the actress died of complications following a cardiac arrest at Sherman Oaks Hospital. She died peacefully and in the presence of her family.

Following the news of her demise, Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen took to Twitter and remembered the actress. Sharing a still from the show, Sheen deemed her "an absolute sweetheart", "a consummate pro," and "a genuine friend" before he said, "a shocking and painful loss." He added, "Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your "people"keeping was perfect."

Jon Cryer, who played Alan Harper on the sitcom, gushed about the actress and said, "She was a beautiful human," before adding, "Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many. My Thoughts are with Arnie, Samantha, her family, and the many students whose lives she touched at UCLA. 2020 is just merciless."

Adam Sandler, who worked with Ferrell in 2002 film Mr. Deeds, shared a picture of the actress and tweeted, "RIP. Great lady. Will be missed terribly. So sorry to her family."

Pinkvilla prays for the family.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×