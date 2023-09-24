'Two beasts is better than in beast': When Tom Holland picked THESE TWO MCU co-stars he'd like to be stuck with on a desert island

Tom Holland is ready to be stuck on a barren desert island, as long he has these two co-stars of his from the MCU with him there. The actor is known for playing Spider-Man in the MCU, the character of Peter Parker is quick, and his spidey sense helps him out every so often, but in real life, it'll be a different story for him if he ever finds himself in trouble. In an old interview, Holland was asked to choose two people he'd like to be stuck with on a deserted island. Keep reading to know who he chose.

Tom Holland chooses MCU co-stars to be stuck on an island with

In a 2020 interview with BBC 1 Radio, Tom Holland took part in a segment called, Kids Ask Tom Holland Difficult Questions, which led to an inquiry from a little fan, who asked, "Desert Island...would be, Chris Hemsworth because he lives in Australia. And he seems like he could handle desert Island stuff." The host chipped in, "Shelters, fishing?" to which the actor replied, "Yeah, he'd be able to do all that sorts of stuff and I wouldn't have to do any of it."

Though Holland had to take a moment to think who his number 2 would be. He trailed off saying, "And My number two would be...Who would number two be?" The then 24-year-old admitted he wasn't sure who else to pick as "Hemsworth would tick all the boxes." But after some contemplation, Tom picked his second person, saying, "Maybe Dave Bautista. He's just a great guy." The two hosts chimed in, wondering what work would be left for Bautista to do if Chris was there. The Uncharted actor replied, "Two beasts is better than one beast."

Tom Holland on Robert Downey Jr.

In the same interview, the Spider-Man star was asked about Robert Downey Jr.'s worst habit. the actor replied "He's pretty flawless, you know. He's never late, and always knows his lines. Knows everyone's names. He's like a real gentleman on set." One of the hosts of the show wondered if this was because the Iron Man star was perfect or because he was "intimidating," Tom played along, adding, "I'm actually terrified of him."

Meanwhile, Holland is on a little acting break but has been making public appearances recently with his girlfriend Zendaya.

