Two Weeks To Live Trailer: Badass Maisie Williams returns with revenge on her mind and Sian Clifford in tow

Maisie Williams returns to the small screen with Two Weeks To Live. The actress gets under the skin of a badass 20something who is in thirst of vengeance.

Maisie Williams officially returns to the small screen and she's back at kicking some butts. The Game of Thrones star bits into a meaty role on Two Weeks To Live. Returning to HBO via HBO Max, the actress plays twentysomething badass named Kim Noakes who is out to seek revenge for her father's death. Tucked away from the world, Kim grows up in the shadow of her mother, played by Fleabag's Sian Clifford. The dark comedy also stars Taheen Modak and Mawaan Rizwan. The trailer was recently released.

In the trailer, Kim attempts to run away from her mother after she learns that doomsday is set to take place in two weeks. While she is kidnapped by her mother in the first attempt, she manages to escape in the second. As she traces the gang who murdered her father, she bumps into Jay (Taheen Modak) and Nicky (Mawaan Rizwan) who join her in her dangerous quest. Eventually, she joined by her mother who informs her that there are bigger problems waiting for the mother-daughter duo.

Check out the Two Weeks To Live trailer below:

The new limited series constitutes of six episodes. The series has created by Gaby Hull with Phil Temple on the executive producer's seat while Charlotte Surtees also seated on the producer's table. The series is directed by Al Campbell. The series is set to air in on the platform starting November 5.

