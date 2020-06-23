TXT member Taehyun on the pressure of living up to BTS' astronomical success: I believe in our group members

TXT spoke candidly about the pressure they have to overcome due to BTS' enormous success on a worldwide scale and how they're putting their sunbaemins' advice to them to good use. Read below to know more about what Tomorrow X Together had to share on the same.

As BTS continues to dominate the world with their music, Big Hit Entertainment's rookie group, TXT aka Tomorrow X Together, has a lot of pressure to live up to their sunbaemins' success. In a 2019 interview with Variety, Big Hit CEO Bang Si-hyuk had spoken about his concern for the quintet sharing how the biggest difference between the two K-pop groups was that BTS truly started from the bottom. While people may think that TXT got really lucky and have an easy path, Bang PD stated that their burden of meeting expectations have been set.

"Rookies have a chance to grow and shine when they are still rookies, but TXT started on a higher level so it’s harder to showcase growth," Bang PD added. In a recent interview with Variety, when TXT was asked if what Bang PD said was true in terms of the pressure, Taehyun honestly shared, "It’s true that there is pressure but I believe in myself and believe in our group members. So, I think we’re able to overcome these pressures."

Earlier, during their online showcase for The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY, TXT revealed the advice that they had gotten from J-Hope. "BTS has always supported us, but this time, J-Hope gave us the advice to show our everything and not be intimidated under any circumstances," they had disclosed, via Soompi.

When Variety quizzed them on what they have done to follow BTS' sound words of wisdom, Beomgyu confessed that the members always keep in mind to try their best as BTS told them to show everything they can on stage.

On the other hand, Yeonjun added that when they went to the US for their showcase in 2019, BTS confessed to them that when they first started out, the septet tried to bring overflowing energy to each performance. "I think we took that to heart and really tried to put on powerful performances," the 20-year-old singer added.

