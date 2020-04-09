Ty Burrell on filming Modern Family series finale: It was like being at a wedding & a funeral at the same time

As Modern Family bid its final goodbye today, Ty Burrell, who we know as the beloved Phil Dunphy, shed some light on how emotional it was to film the series finale. Read below to know what the 52-year-old actor had to share on the same.

As one of the most successful sitcoms in recent times, Modern Family took it's final bow today after 11 glorious seasons and 250 laugh out loud episodes. The Emmy-nominated series made actors like Sofia Vergara and Ty Burrell extremely popular over time! In fact, Modern Family got a lot of Emmy love as well for its unconventional family comedy. However, the time was up for this modern family to hang up their boots and say their final goodbye to their fans.

When Ty, who we adored as Phil Dunphy on Modern Family, was asked by Entertainment Weekly about what it was like to shoot for the series finale, the 52-year-old actor recalled, "You can't really process it until you're there. I had a sense for how it was going to be, but in the end… it was like a beautiful torture. It was like being at a wedding and a funeral at the same time. We were celebrating and laughing the whole week."

"We had a great week filming what was a beautifully written episode. But in every scene that got filmed towards the end, it got a little tearier and a little harder. And then when we finally got to the last day, it was more of the funeral part," Burrell added.

When quizzed about the possibility of starring in a Modern Family spin-off series, Ty revealed to EW, "I can't imagine a lot of scenarios that would feel organic and right. But if it came from Chris and Steve - they're brilliant - it probably would feel organic. So I’m open to it, for sure."

