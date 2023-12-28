Tyga and Chloe Bailey spark dating rumors as they get clicked outside West Hollywood Club; all we know so far

Tyga and Chloe Bailey sparked dating rumors, once again, after they were spotted exiting a West Hollywood club together on December 26.

The duo was first linked together in August but reports surfaced that they broke up after a brief fling. Neither Tyga nor Chole have confirmed or denied the dating rumors yet. Here’s what we know about their recent outing so far.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: What's brewing in Port Charles? Exploring Felicia's quest, Lucy-Scott's plot, more

Tyga and Chole Bailey were spotted exiting a West Hollywood club together

Tyga and Chole Bailey were spotted exiting Birds Street Club in West Hollywood together on the night of December 26. The Rack City rapper was spotted exiting the club first, with two bags of sweets while the Ungodly Hour singer trailed shortly behind him smiling ear to ear and flashing her white pearls as she got into the passenger seat of Tyga’s luxury ride.

During her latest appearance, Chole opted for a black top with a plunging neckline for their first outing together in months. She paired it with pleather pants of the same color. Tyga on the other hand embodied a casual and relaxed fit consisting of a white t-shirt with a black hoodie.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Tyga, 34, and Chole Bailey, 25 were first linked together in August this year. However, rumors of their split followed right behind. Their recent outing was the first since October when they reportedly parted ways after a brief fling.

The two artists have also collaborated on music in the past with Chloe Bailey featuring on Tyga’s song In Pieces from his album Well Done Fever which came out in March this year.

Tyga and Chole Bailey have had their fair share of high-profile relationships in the past

Tyga recently settled a custody dispute with his ex Blac Chyna over his son King Cairo. He also dated singer Avril Lavigne on and off between February and October 2023. Tyga has also been linked to Kylie Jenner in the past.

As for Chole Bailey, she has claimed that she has been single for over a year now. She was last linked to rapper Gunna.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Xander uncovers surprising connection between Finn and the Forresters