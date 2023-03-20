Tyga gifts custom made diamond chain worth $80,000 to Avril Lavigne amid new romance reports; DETAILS here

Avril Lavigne and Tyga’s relationship seems to be getting more than casual as the duo is getting to know each other. It was recently reported by TMZ that Tyga has gifted Avril Lavigne a custom made diamond necklace worth $80,000 from Mavani & Co Jewelry.

Eric Mavani, founder of the Mavani & Co Jewelry said that this necklace features black and white diamonds along with the pink sapphires. The image of the custom made necklace shared on Instagram shows several pendants on it. Letter A is written on a pink heart along with crossbones and skulls decorated with the pink ribbons. Lavigne’s first name is added at the center of the necklace.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga relationship

Last month it was reported that Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun had called off their engagement after less than a year. The ex couple have been on and off through the last two months of their relationship but because of the irreconcilable differences they have decided to end their engagement.

Soon after Avril Lavigne was spotted with Tyga on numerous occasions such as dinner at the Nobu restaurant where they were looking cozy with each other. As per the reports, the relationship between Tyga and Lavign was very new and casual as they are getting to know each other.

Soon after that Lavigne and Tyga were photographed kissing and getting cozy with each other at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party. At the Y/ Project Fall 2023 fashion show the rumoured couple was even twinning in black with matching floor length leather coats.

