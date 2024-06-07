Tyla Opens Up About Being Compared To Iconic Pop Stars; Says It's Boring

The constant comparisons are too much for Tyla. Ever since she became famous, the South African artist has been seen in comparison to pop icons of the early 2000s and this is a story she is becoming tired of.

Britney Spears comparison frustrates new pop sensation Tyla

Speaking to Dazed on Wednesday (June 5), Tyla expressed her dissatisfaction over the persistent comparisons being made between her Water music video and Britney Spears’ legendary visual for I’m a Slave 4 U. “It’s getting boring now,” she remarked, decrying the repetitive notion despite the innovation and efforts they undergo as a team.

According to her, whenever people bring up these comparisons, most of the times are baseless as she says about the references, "they were never there." It is not always about making the video look like something else as per the Water hitmaker.

South African pop star Tyla pays attention to originality in her music

To the aforementioned outlet, she said, “I always want to be authentic to myself. When I make music and speak on mature things, this is how it comes out, this is how I express it." She continued, "I enjoy music that’s deeper, you need to dissect it to find out what’s really happening."

She emphasized on how originality played an important role in her work including giving credit to cinematographer Frank Mobilio who did not use any storyboard when shooting the Water video. "We have so many cool things of this time, new creatives. I just love working with people who have new and fresh ideas," the Jump songstress said.

Additionally, summing up her choreography – which often veers in contrast with the typical precision of pop music - was that it happened spontaneously. She noted, "If you’re dancing and sweating, you’re doing too much. Even the dances that we come up with, it’s literally random people who just did something they felt in the moment, which just caught on and now the world is doing it."

After months of anticipation, the Grammy-winning artist released her album TYLA in 2024 featuring contributions from Travis Scott, Tems, Becky G, Gunna, and Skillibeng among others.

