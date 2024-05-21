Tyla Shares How She Sang Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Adele and Other Hit Tracks to Convince Family to Let Her Pursue Music

Tyla, the 22-year-old winner of the Best Music Performance Award at Grammy 2024, became a global sensation when her song went viral last year. The South African singer, born and raised in Johannesburg, released her first album featuring 14 songs and has now made a grand appearance at the Met Gala 2024. Tyla’s journey to fame started with the release of her hit single Water in July 2023.

Since then, she has continued to get success, releasing more hit singles such as Jump and Truth or Dare, and all of the songs have gained huge popularity, especially on TikTok. Tyla was determined to pursue a career in music and dancing from a young age. At just 19 years old, she signed with Epic Records following the success of her 2019 debut single Getting Late. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she shared which singer she used to sing to convince her family to make her career in music.

Tyla used to sing many singers’ songs to convince her family

Tyla, a rising star in the music industry, reflects on her journey and the exciting future ahead. While chatting with Cosmopolitan, she emphasized her past struggle with funding and how she is a bigger reach now. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’re able to do bigger things. Things that we have wanted to do and planned to do but didn’t have the funds or the resources to do. Now we can," she said of her career.

When asked on if she was the entertainer at her home during childhood, she nodded and said that her mother used to call the people everytime she started performing.

"Every single time, I was there performing. My mom would just be like, “Everybody gather, Tyla’s going to sing.”

And, on being asked what songs she used to sing, Tyla said that it was all about Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Adele. "I’d give them Justin Bieber. I’d give them Beyoncé. Adele. I loved singing Adele’s songs. Adele was especially the girl for me. Even in school, the old compositions, I loved Adele’s songs. And Whitney." she added.

Tyla has now crossed 1 billion streams across all credits on Spotify

Grammy Award winner Tyla Laura Seethal, known as Tyla recently surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. With that milestone, she has become the second-most streamed South African musician in Spotify history and the first African female musician in global history to achieve this goal.

Tyla is now coming with the new release of her song Jump, which also features Gunna and Skillibeng. She shared this on Instagram with a snippet of the music video.

Tyla confirmed that the visual will be premiering this Monday, May 20.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: Tyla Stuns in Sands of Time-inspired Balmain Outfit but Steps Become Challenge