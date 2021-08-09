Tyler Cameron and girlfriend Camila Kendra split after unfollowing each other on Instagram?

Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron and his girlfriend Camila Kendra seem to have parted ways after eight months of dating. Reports suggest that the duo split after first unfollowing each other on Instagram. According to Page Six, Tyler and Camila broke up after "things took a turn" as per a source. The reason for their apparent breakup is still unknown though it comes after some eagle-eyed fans spotted that the duo had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Reports of Tyler and Camila's breakup began to swirl following a video of the Bachelor Nation star enjoying a night out at Jacksonville Beach along with an unknown woman was shared by the Deuxmoi account. Fans have been surprised to learn about the breakup considering Cameron during his recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen gushed about Kendra and admitted that they were "very in love."

Neither Tyler nor Camila have made any official statements about their breakup yet. Although fans have noticed that Camila unfollowed not only Tyler but also his brother Ryan too from her Instagram account. Tyler and Camila first made their public appearance in May this year. Kendra was also seen supporting Cameron by sitting in the audience with his bestie Matt James during his appearance on Andy Cohen's show.

Cameron has recently been in the news for launching his book, You Deserve Better where the model has opened up about several things including his Bachelorette journey and relationships. Tyler particularly has detailed how he competed in Hannah Brown's The Bachelorette season and had also prepared a proposal speech for her before she chose Jed Wyatt over him.

