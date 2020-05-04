Tyler Cameron on ex girlfriend Gigi Hadid's pregnancy: She is going to be the most incredible mother

Tyler Cameron, who dated Gigi Hadid for two months in 2019, gushed in a recent interview that his ex-girlfriend is going to be an incredible mother as she's a sweet, caring person. Read below to know more about what The Bachelorette contestant had to share on the same.

Amidst the trials and tribulations that the world is facing currently due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a silver lining of hope given by Gigi Hadid as it was recently revealed that she was pregnant with her and Zayn Malik's first child. Reportedly, the couple is welcoming a baby girl, who is due in September 2020. The baby news and due date were first confirmed by the 25-year-old supermodel's mother Yolanda Hadid while Gigi also spilled the beans about her pregnancy to Jimmy Fallon during their interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We wish we could've announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," Hadid had confessed. Now, ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron has been added into the mold as a recent report by US Weekly suggested that The Bachelorette contestant isn't the happiest to hear about the baby news. However, in a recent interview with ESPN West Palm, Tyler dismissed the report gushing that he is excited and happy to hear about Gigi's good news sharing that she's going to be an "incredible mother."

Moreover, tackling the insane rumours that he could be the father, Cameron stated to Josh Cohen and the HomeTeam, "No, no. But [Gigi] is going to be the most incredible mother. She's a caring, sweet person and she's going to be amazing."

For the unversed, Tyler and Gigi were first rumoured to be dating in August 2019 before calling it quits in October 2019.

