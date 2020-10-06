Tyler Cameron REACTS to Gigi Hadid welcoming a baby with Zayn Malik: Happy for her; Have nothing to do with it

Tyler Cameron has shared his thoughts on Gigi Hadid welcoming a baby girl with Zayn Malik. He confessed he is "happy for her" and has nothing to do with it.

Yes, 2020 has been so irritatingly long that you might have forgotten that Gigi Hadid once dated Tyler Cameron. Remember when the world was a nicer place to step out and grab drinks together, yeah, the Before Corona era! That's when the two stars were together but the flames douse soon enough. Months later, Zayn and Gigi reunited and eventually announced that they were having a baby together. Now that the little baby ZiGi is here, Tyler has shared his thoughts on the supermodel embracing motherhood.

Speaking with Cosmopolitan, Tyler said that he was excited for Gigi and trust that she will be an amazing mother. However, he added that it isn't his place to chime in. "It’s her story, it’s not me. So I’m just excited for her and I try to stay out of it as much as I can. I have nothing to do with it, but I’m happy for her," he said. The reaction comes after online users speculated that Tyler could be the baby's father. He shut the rumours in the summer. In the latest interview, Tyler added that he doesn't "really give it much energy". He has nothing but happiness for Gigi and Zayn. "I don’t care what people say [on social media]," he told the publication.

Just recently, sources informed E! News that the transition into becoming a mother has been hard for the model but she hasn't complained. She is "elated to be a mom," the insider said. The grapevine added that while Gigi is tired, she is being an amazing mom. And she's not doing it alone. She's got all the support needed from Yolanda Hadid.

Zayn and Gigi are yet to announce the name of the baby. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Gigi Hadid shares a new glimpse of baby ZiGi and REVEALS a thoughtful gift 'auntie' Taylor Swift made

Share your comment ×