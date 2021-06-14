Tyler Cameron says ex Hannah Brown has 'nothing to be worried about' regarding the contents of his book

Tyler Cameron reveals details about his upcoming book that will detail his Bachelor journey including mention of ex Hannah Brown.

Tyler Cameron is all set to document details of his association with The Bachelor franchise in an upcoming book. Recently, in an interview with US Weekly, Cameron revealed that he has already had a discussion with ex Hannah Brown and that there won't be surprises for her in the book. Tyler suggested that Brown already knows what's coming when it comes to the contents of his book.

While talking to US Weekly, Tyler said, "We both talked through like, you know, what’s going on in the book and there’s nothing for her to be worried or concerned about. I have no bad things to say about her, so it’s all good. She taught me a lot."

Cameron further mentioned that he is still friends with Hannah saying, "I haven’t seen her in a while, but we’re still friends. We’re still cool."

For the uninitiated, Cameron was the runner-up on Brown’s 2019 season of The Bachelorette. The duo had made the headlines after they quarantined together in March 2020 although now Tyler and Hannah have both moved on.

After his own experience with The Bachelor franchise, Cameron had been keeping an eye on the new seasons as well and also discussed the 17th season of Bachelorette that is being led by Katie Thurston. Speaking about the same, Tyler said, "She’s [Kate Thurston] fantastic Bachelorette material. I think she is someone that is going to bring a lot of energy, a lot of light. I really enjoy what she stood up for [on Matt James’ season]."

