Tyler The Creator apologises to Selena Gomez for past tweets relating to her relationship with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez received an apology from Tyler, the Creator for his past social media comments about her in his new song, Manifesto which has been released as a part of his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost which released on Friday. The song mentions an apology to Gomez for the comments he made about her during the time that she dated Justin Bieber. The rapper's resurfaced past tweets from 2010 and 2011 contained inappropriate language towards Gomez.

In his new song, Tyler writes, "I was a teener, tweetin' Selena crazy s**t / Didn't wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her / Back when I was tryna f**k Bieber, Just-in." Tyler had previously mentioned in a 2013 radio interview that he didn't get along with Gomez saying, "We don't really get along. She don't like me. We don't like each other. 'Cause [I'm] kicking it with Justin [Bieber], like that's my homeboy. She always be mean muggin' me. Like why are you hating on me?", via US Weekly.

Tyler's now-deleted explicit tweets about Gomez had also gotten him banned from Twitter for some time.

Gomez hasn't yet reacted to Tyler's apology to her. The Wolves singer dated Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2018. They called it quits for good eventually in 2018 following which a few months later, Justin tied the knot with Hailey Bieber.

Selena herself recently spoke about her past relationships and called them "cursed." She also stated she felt "less than" in past relationships and never felt equal.

