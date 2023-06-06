Tyler James Williams criticizes 'dangerous' culture of speculating people's sexuality; Says, 'I'm not gay'

Tyler James Williams addressed the rumors of his sexuality, condemning the ‘dangerous message’ it could send. He shared a statement on this on his Instagram story recently. He criticized the culture of speculating people’s sexuality.

Tyler James Williams speaks out against speculations around his sexuality

Tyler James Williams marked the start of Pride Month with a statement speaking out against assumptions about his sexuality. The ‘Abbott Elementary’ star shared a statement on his Instagram story on June 4, which began, "Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me."

He wrote, “I’m not gay; but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous.” The actor further added that overanalyzing someone's behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety that a lot of queer as well as queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth.

The actor noted that this assumption can make everyday conversations feel less safe for members of the LGBTQ community alongwith those still figuring out their sexuality. He does not support the speculations that people do over someone else’s sexuality.

The ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ star added that it ‘reinforces an archetype’ that can limit individual expression. The 30-year-old said he aims to use his platform to push back against those archetypes. He further wrote that being straight and being gay do not look one way and what may seem like harmless conversation might actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues. He refuses to inadvertently contribute to that message. Tyler then addressed his queer and questioning brothers, sisters and individuals and shared a message of support. In his message, he wrote, “I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month.”

Lastly, Tyler James Williams shared that as an ally he continues to be committed to assisting in that where he can as well as will be helping to cultivate a future where all are accepted and given permission to be themselves.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up after a month of dating? Here's what we know