Tyler Perry REVEALS Will Smith was 'devastated' after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Following the shocking altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, actor Tyler Perry is opening up about the moment after it all went south. Perry and Denzel Washington were the first two people who approached Smith after his outburst at the Oscars 2022. In a recent chat at the Tribeca Film Festival, via People, Perry shared the aftermath of Will Smith's ruinous behaviour.

After the disastrous moment on stage, snaps of Denzel and Tyler calming the King Richard actor went viral though in his interview Perry clarified that he was not "comforting" Smith instead he was "deescalating" the situation. Perry further explained, "There's a difference between comforting and deescalating, that's No. 1. And I left early to get to Chris to make sure he was okay. Being friends with both of them has been very difficult." He went on to call Rock a "pure champion" for handling the painful situation incredibly well.

However, Perry noted that he also understood Smith's anger as he added, "But I want you to understand that something happened that was extremely painful for [Will] as well. That is no excuse. He was completely wrong for what he did. But something triggered him — that is so out of everything he is." He mentioned that Smith's actions were nevertheless wrong and shared how he made it a point to tell Smith that.

Recalling Smith's demeanour after the slap, Perry continued, "And I'll tell you when we walked over to him, he was devastated. He couldn't believe what happened. He couldn't believe he did it," the actor went to elaborate, "I'm looking at this man in his eyes going, 'What are you doing? This is your night.' And to get all the way to this moment, winning an Oscar, that was one of the crowning moments of his career that he wanted so desperately, and to have something like that happen...."

As for Smith's corrective measures, Perry said, "I think he is very much in reflection of trying to figure out what happened."

