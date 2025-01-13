Tyler Perry Slams Insurance Companies for Canceling Property Coverage Amid LA Wildfires: ‘Pure Greed’

Tyler Perry blasts insurance companies that implemented policy changes ahead of the wildfires that devastated the greater Los Angeles area.

“Watching a daughter use a garden hose to try and protect her 90-year-old parents’ home because their insurance was canceled was just gut-wrenching to me,” Perry wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 12.

“Does anyone else find it appalling that insurance companies can take billions of dollars out of communities for years and then, all of a sudden, be allowed to cancel millions of policies for the very people they became rich off?" The filmmaker continued. “People who have paid premiums all of their lives are left with nothing because of pure greed.”

Perry added in his post that he is trying to figure out what steps he can take to help those devastated by the tragedy and is keeping everyone in his prayers as he proceeds.

According to the Los Angeles Times, State Farm General, the largest home insurer in California, announced in March 2024 that it would not renew 30,000 homes and condominium policies upon their expiration. 16,000 of these homes were located in the worst-affected Pacific Palisades region

Per the Times, insurance company Chubb stopped issuing new policies for high-value homes designated to be at high risk for wildfires, while Allstate also stopped writing new policies.

Advertisement

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced by the wildfires that began on the morning of Tuesday, January 7, when high winds sparked fast-moving bushfires through the Pacific Palisades. The blaze has since spread to surrounding neighborhoods, including Malibu and the Hollywood Hills.

According to local authorities, the death toll has reached at least 16, with it expected to climb as search and rescue efforts continue. NBC News reports that the inferno has burned through 37,000 acres and destroyed 12,000 structures. Over 150,000 people have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Bluntly Calls Out Pay For Fire Fighters Amid Los Angeles Wildfires