Tyler the Creator Slams Modern Artists for 'Meme Records' in Hilarious Rant

Evolution is not new in any industry, especially in the music or entertainment industry, we have seen actors and artists go through a constant change. Change is inevitable. Every year, new artists come into existence, and following the footsteps of their predecessors, they bring newness to the platter. In the process, the rise and fall throughout the career are also included.

However, amid all the changes and the trend-driven records of current artists, Tyler the Creator, one of the veterans of the rap industry is not impressed by it. The rapper who has seen his own share of a rollercoaster ride in his career has now criticized the trendy records that boosted the inflow of contemporary artists.

Recently, Tyler the Creator appeared on the Spring Hill podcast and talked about his opinion regarding the internet culture and how the trend is exploiting current artists’ talents and their ways of getting success. Explaining his passion for rap as an art form and describing modern artists as not true musicians, he said, “There's so many n****s out right now who aren’t musicians, that are getting treated like musicians cause they make meme records.”

Tyler the Creator further slammed artists for making more money than utilizing their creativity in the world of music. The rapper even referred to the three Spider-Man pointing fingers at each other meme to depict how they all share the same traits of commercialism. Even though he used a humorous tone to criticize, his opinion spoke for himself as in what he wanted to say. He wanted to point out how these trends help to boost these artists instead of pushing deserving artists like himself.

On the other hand, Tyler has himself been a part of the industry and even collaborated with legends like Kanye West and Jay-Z. Being in the music industry, he has never aligned with the ‘meme records’. Despite his major criticism against today’s artists and rappers and their way of approaching the creativity of making music, his connection with these legendary rappers shows how he’s quite old-school in that manner.

Tyler the Creator talked about Ye and Jay-Z and shared his gratitude as because of them, his career was shaped in this industry. He called them his ‘cheerleaders’. However, Kanye in particular has been of great help to Tyler because he mentored the West Coast rapper like he has done with Travis Scott. While his gratitude shows his connections in the music industry, Tyler the Creator’s recent criticism against modern artists and their usage of trends might push him to a troubled career in the future.

