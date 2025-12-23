Tylor Chase, Former Nickelodeon Star, Remains Homeless in California Despite Weekly Police Help

Tylor Chase, best known for playing Martin Qwerly on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, is living on the streets in California and has repeatedly declined offers of housing and treatment, according to local police. Authorities say officers interact with the former child actor at least once a week as part of ongoing outreach efforts as he is in a poor condition.

Ryan Railsback, Public Information Officer for the Riverside Police Department (RPD), said officers are very familiar with Chase and regularly check on him as per TMZ. “Officers are very familiar with Chase and interact with him at least once a week,” Railsback said. He added that the department’s Public Safety Engagement Team offers help during these encounters.

RPD has a specialized outreach division that works with unhoused individuals and provides access to temporary shelters, mental health services, and dr*g and alcohol treatment programs. Police say Chase has been offered these resources many times. “We’re told police have provided Tylor with countless offers, but he continuously turns them down. Ultimately, it’s his choice whether to receive housing or treatment.”

Riverside Police confirm no criminal issues

Police stressed that Chase is not wanted for any crimes and has no outstanding warrants. “It’s worth noting Tylor is not wanted for any crimes, and police have not spoken with his family,” authorities said. Officers also described his behavior during encounters as calm and respectful. “In all contacts with him he was polite and cooperative with officers,” the department noted.

While some unhoused individuals may respond with anger or hostility, police say Chase’s demeanor is different. “While some unhoused individuals meet officers with anger or hostility, we’re told Tylor is cooperative and always cordial.” Officers continue to check on his well-being but emphasize that accepting help remains voluntary unless there is a safety concern.

Here’s what police say about the viral videos and public concern

Chase’s situation gained wider attention after videos of him appearing disheveled on the streets of Riverside circulated on social media. The clips sparked concern among fans of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. Police said they made Chase aware of the viral videos and that he had no issue with them being shared.

In one widely shared video, a passerby asked if he was from the Disney Channel. Chase replied, “Nickelodeon, I was on ‘Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.’”

The news prompted reactions from former co-stars and fellow child actors. Lindsey Shaw, Devon Werkheiser, and Danielle Curtis Lee expressed concern on a podcast, calling the situation “shocking and heartbreaking.” Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss, who has spoken publicly about his own struggles and recovery, reportedly offered Chase a bed at a San Clemente recovery facility he works with.

