Tyra Banks CONFIRMS Coyote Ugly sequel during a chat with Kelly Clarkson; REVEALS details about the reboot

Tyra Banks recently revealed and confirmed that a Coyote Ugly sequel is underway during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Tyra Banks has some exciting news! The 46-year-old Dancing With the Stars host made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday (October 7). During the interview, Tyra revealed she’s in talks to reboot Coyote Ugly. “I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back,” she dished. She also said she’s planning to talk to Maria Bello, who played Lil, about the details.

“We were supposed to be on a call today, and I’m talking to you and I can’t talk to them. Yes, we are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series.” She also talked about her audition for the movie. “For my audition for Coyote Ugly, they asked me what song I wanted to play. I was like, ‘OK, I’ll take Prince‘s Kiss.” They push play. I’m in this huge hotel room, all these casting people lined up looking at me. And I’m dancing. I’m head whipping,” she explained.

“The whole song I ended up dancing. Then after I’m out of breath, and then they all just started laughing. They’re like, ‘We are so sorry, but we were enjoying that so much, we kept the music going,’” she said.

For the unversed, Coyote Ugly made USD 113 million at the box office 20 years ago in 2000. The movie followed Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo), who moved to New York to pursue singing and started working at the bar, Coyote Ugly, to make money.

Credits :The Kelly Clarkson Show

