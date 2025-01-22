Tyra Banks Reveals She Lost Her Home in LA Wildfires: 'It’s Tough'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to LA Wildfires.

Tyra Banks, former host of Dancing with the Stars, recently revealed that her Los Angeles home was destroyed in the devastating wildfires sweeping through the area. Speaking on Australia’s morning show Sunrise, Banks shared, “I lost my house. I haven’t really talked about it, but, yeah, I have.”

The America’s Next Top Model creator explained why she kept the news private for so long. “I didn’t want to pull a lot of attention to me,” Banks said.

“There’s a lot of people that need that attention, so I haven’t really talked about it. But I can’t sit here and not tell the truth that, yeah, we lost our house.”

Tyra Banks was in Australia when she learned about the wildfires. She recalled being with friends and trying to stay updated on the situation in Los Angeles.

“I kept checking my phone, not for my house, but for friends and family, making sure they were evacuating and everything,” she said.

She described the moment she realized the extent of the damage. “I asked my partner, ‘I’m seeing something here, what do you think?’ and he [nodded],” Banks said.

Despite the shocking news, she kept her composure. She said she just pulled it together and didn’t say anything to her friends. She added that they stayed in that moment, and then they went home and cried and had their moment.

While Banks splits her time between Australia and New York City, she said some sentimental items were still in her L.A. home.

She said they are between here and New York, so a lot of mementos are in New York. “I didn’t lose that, thank goodness. But there were some mementos that we lost. It’s tough.”

The L.A. wildfires have caused huge destruction, killing at least 27 people and destroying more than 15,000 structures. Firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the fires, with the Palisades Fire now over 60% contained and the Eaton Fire nearing 90% containment.

