Tyra Banks stands up for Kim Kardashian amid SKIMS photoshop allegations

Tyra Banks is all about supporting Kim Kardashian amid the recent photoshop controversy that erupted around their SKIMS shoot collab. Netizens have been criticizing the founder for photoshopping Banks' body to appear slimmer in the pictures while she poses wearing SKIMS apparel for the new Icons campaign of the brand which also features Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel.

The Dancing with the Stars host appeared on the Today show alongside Kim Kardashian and shared how empowering the whole shoot was for her, shutting down all haters who would comment otherwise. Tyra opened up, via Page Six, "This is something I’ve been talking about for decades," and added, "So, me curvier, me damn near almost 50 years old in this campaign — I think it is pretty empowering." Banks also revealed how the KUWTK alum convinced her to come back to modelling after her retirement.

For those unversed, Tyra was the first black woman who made history after she got a solo spot on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in 1997.

Meanwhile, Banks recounted their past conversation on the topic and disclosed, "[Kim] said when I was on the cover of Sports Illustrated, she hadn’t seen boobs that were real and big." Banks then noted, "She said that that gave her self-esteem for her body. So we had, like, a serious conversation, and I finally said, ‘Let’s do this!’" Kim then chimed in and added, "We just had an honest heart-to-heart conversation, and she got to hear what the brand stands for, why I started the brand — and I’m just all about supporting women."

