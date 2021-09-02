Tyrese Gibson OPENS UP on losing roles to Terrence Howard; Says Hollywood prefers ‘lighter skinned black man’

Tyrese Gibson claims he has lost roles to Terrence Howard because the latter is ‘lighter-skinned.’ The F9 actor commented on the recent shift in colorism, claiming that it is still a problem since, despite being a 'star,' he would be turned down for roles due to his dark complexion.

As per Just Jared, while speaking on the radio show Leah’s Lemonade, Tyrese addressed the problem in Hollywood, remembering a film he just completed with Terrence. “I’m the star. I’m this blue-black, you know, all of the things that I was laughed about in the ‘hood.’ Tyrese continued, “I just did a film with Terrence Howard and you know we’re able to joke about it now, [but] I was the star of a film. They had an idea to go with someone I won’t mention and I suggested Terrence Howard. And he thanked me for like a week straight… he was thanking me for booking him. And I was thinking to myself, ‘Terrence Howard has no idea how many roles that I was about to book and they went with him because he’s the lighter-skinned Black man with green eyes."

Despite losing opportunities to Terrence, Tyrese does not hold a grudge and has even suggested the Empire star for a role in his forthcoming thriller, The System.

However, Tyrese also turned to credit actresses Lupita Nyong’o and Viola Davis because of “this shift that has happened. I think we should all stay humble because it’s interesting how white people created this kind of colorism. The mixed-race gets to be in the house and the black blacks get to work in the hot sun and pick cotton.”

