' U guys are weird...': When Millie Bobby Brown shut-down netizens for questioning Drake's intentions behind their friendship

Millie Bobbie Brown has been in the industry for a while now, and in the short span of almost a decade, the actress has racked up many headlines from controversial views on some characters to friendships. All the way back in 2018, the actress found herself in a similar position when found out about her friendship with the renowned Canadian rapper, Drake. In an explosive Instagram post, the then 14-year-old tore into the critics for questioning her friendship with the star. Here's what she said.

Millie Bobbie Brown on her friendship with Drake

Back in 2018, his friendship with 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown was exposed to the public, by none other than Millie Bobby Brown, but in her defense, from the looks of it, the teenager did not know the whirlwind of controversies that would come along with the revelation. The Stranger Things actress shared a brief message on her Instagram story, directed at those who might be questioning the nature of her friendship with Drake.

She wrote, "Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird...for real." She explained, that it was fortunate for her to have so many people in the industry willing to help her out, adding, "I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life." The then actress firmly stated that the internet did not get to pick who she's friends with, "U don’t get to choose that for me. It’s nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships...jeez."

How did the whole controversy start?

Brown ignited a debate online in 2018 when she discussed her friendship with the then-31-year-old rapper in an interview with Access Hollywood. She said, "I love him. I met him in Australia, and he’s honestly so fantastic. We just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more.’ He’s great." This statement triggered a Twitter storm and sparked intense speculations about Drake's intentions behind befriend a child.

