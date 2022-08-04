UFC champion Conor McGregor to team up with Jake Gyllenhaal for his acting debut in Road House

Conor McGregor is changing rings. Two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor is set to debut in acting and team up with Jake Gyllenhaal on Prime Video's modern take on the 80s action flick Road House. McGregor is gearing up an already fantastic cast with Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle and more.

Helmed by the Chaos Walking director Doug Liman, the film's script is written by Anthony Bagarozzi & Charles Mondry. Silver Pictures' Joel Silver is producing the already anticipated film. Alongside Silver, JJ Hook, Alison Winter and Aaron Auch will serve as the executive producers. The new version of the classic film is set to cast Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who takes up a job as a bouncer in a run-down roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Though the former fighter soon realises that not everything is as it seems in this tropical paradise.

Meanwhile, not much is known about the character McGregor has signed up for though according to Deadline source did clarify that he is set to play an original character and not himself in the film. With McGregor cast in the film, production is scheduled to begin in the Dominican Republic this month. As per the outlet's report, McGregor was on the hunt to find the right project for him before jumping into the blazing industry. When he found out that the role in Roadhouse was open for him, he saw the original and was intrigued which made him meet Silver. After his meeting with Silver, McGregor was all in.

ALSO READ MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor gets into a red carpet brawl with Machine Gun Kelly; FIND OUT WHY