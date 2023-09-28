'Ugh, really?': When Robert Downey Jr. called Iron Man a 'second-tier superhero'

The casting of Iron Man is one of the best choices that has been ever made in Hollywood history and every fan would agree with it. Not only did the character kickstart the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also built the foundation of a universe that started when Robert Downey Jr. took on the role of genius, playboy, and philanthropist Tony Stark. However, the character has left a legacy behind that many characters in the future will look up to.

Young Robert Downey Jr. would have thought Iron Man as a 'second-tier superhero'

RDJ once addressed the hypothetical scenario of telling his younger self that he’d eventually become Iron Man . During a conversation for GQ , Robert Downey Jr. said that his younger version would have judged the character and he would have taken the reference of Christopher Reeve and Micheal Keaton. “Well, first of all, back then, the reference would have been Christopher Reeve. And Michael Keaton. Right? So I’d have been somewhere in the middle of either having a judgment on it or saying, ‘All right, cool people are doing it,'” said the actor.

The MCU star revealed that he must have read all the comics by that time as he later added, “But I know that I must have read those comics before, or they were in the atmosphere. So what I would have said was, ‘Ugh, really? That’s a second-tier superhero!'”

Will Robert Downey Jr. return as Iron Man in the MCU?

It would not be less of a dream come true opportunity for the character to return but there is nothing official about his return. Many rumors were around the internet that Marvel might reprise his role in some sort of flashback scene or from an alternate universe but that does seem to be happening anytime soon. There have been numerous theories and speculations on how the character can return to the MCU but all of this seems to be a hoax.

As the actor served as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from 2008's Iron Man all the way through until Avengers: Endgame's release in 2019, RDJ once touched on a potential return. At the red carpet premiere for Downey's Dream Cars, the Iron Man actor was told that Tom Cruise wanted a sequel to Tropic Thunder. The interviewer with extratv then snuck in a question about a fourth Iron Man movie and RDJ jokingly said, “Does he want to do that?!" He later added, "Tom, don't take it!"

