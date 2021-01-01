Ugly Betty alum America Ferrera looks back at her monumental year; Gets candid about motherhood

Ugly Betty alum America Ferrera looked back at her rollercoaster year via Instagram and here’s what she said! Scroll down to keep reading.

Ugly Betty alum America Ferrera is reflecting on her milestone year! The 36-year-old actress took to her Instagram on today and started reflecting on everything that happened to her in 2020. She also opened up about her experience with motherhood amidst the global pandemic. “This was the year I…had my baby girl during a pandemic, learned to mother two children at once (during a pandemic) pumped a lot of breast milk while exhausted out of my mind had very little quality time with my husband but managed to sneak away to celebrate our 15 year anniversary” America started on Instagram.

“Had my last Superstore table read (a couple of times) and also realized I ignored @benmfeldman sweet hug cause I was so emotional.” America continued. “Said goodbye to How to Train Your Dragon after 12 years introduced @Gentefied and it’s unbelievably talented cast and crew to the world! launched @she_sepuede with an incredible gang of Powerhouse Latinas! did whatever I could to Get Out The Vote (btw, go vote Georgia) saved a lot of money doing my own glam for Zoom”

She concluded: “2020- you were a worthy challenger. I never liked you girl but I respected you, and above all, I’m grateful grateful grateful for the good you gave me- health & safety, time with my family, a deep appreciation for community and brighter days ahead. #2020 #thiswastheyear.”

If you didn’t know, America and her husband Ryan welcomed their first child, a son named Sebastian, on May 29, 2018 and announced the birth of their second baby Lucia Marisol Williams, who was born on May 4, 2020.

ALSO READ: Emmys 2020: America Ferrera recalls her first audition at 16; Says she was told to ‘sound more Latina’: Watch

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×