Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta found dead in a motel room; Details Inside

Silvio Horta, creator of the popular series "Ugly Betty", was found dead in a Miami motel room in an apparent suicide. He was 45.
1665 reads Mumbai
Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta found dead in a motel room; Details InsideUgly Betty creator Silvio Horta found dead in a motel room; Details Inside
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

He was found dead in the motel on Tuesday. Sources say that Horta died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, reports variety.com. A representative for Horta confirmed his death, but declined to comment on the nature of it. The American version of "Ugly Betty", which starred America Ferrera, ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2010 and was adapted from the hit Colombian telenovela "Yo soy Betty, la fea".

Horta served as showrunner and head writer on the comedy-drama. Ferrera posted on Instagram about his death, saying "His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy and light." The show centered on Betty Suarez, a young, smart Mexican American woman from Queens who lands a job in an upscale fashion magazine in Manhattan. The show won two Golden Globes, one for best comedy series and one for Ferrera. The original series was created in 1999 by Fernando Gaitan and ran until 2001.

Horta's most recent credit was for writing the 2015 TV movie "The Curse of the Fuentes Women."

sssss

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement