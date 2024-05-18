A lawmaker from Britain has pushed Netflix to prove the claim that Baby Reindeer's real-life Martha had a stalker conviction. Following Martha's identification as Fiona Harvey, Scottish National Party MP John Nicolson, a member of the important Culture, Media, and Sport Committee of the UK Parliament, stated that Netflix was obligated to prove the claims made in Richard Gadd's successful series True Story.

US Lawmaker asks Netflix to offer proof to support Baby Reindeer claims

Nicolson sought documentation of Harvey's criminal history from Benjamin King, Netflix's senior UK director of public policy, reported by Deadline. Harvey had informed the committee that Baby Reindeer was a true story of the horrific abuse that Gadd had endured at the hands of a convicted stalker.

Nicolson wrote, "Journalists have not been able to locate a record of the conviction to which you referred. Could you perhaps offer proof for this grave accusation you made against me at the Select Committee?" Nicolson did not go so far as to say that King had given false information. In the UK, one might be in contempt of parliament for knowingly lying during select committee proceedings.

"Portraying someone as a convicted criminal who has done time in prison when that is not true is a pretty clearcut case of defamation, as it is bound to cause serious harm to that person's reputation," said Chris Daw KC, a lawyer assisting Harvey in constructing a complaint, to Deadline.

Daw has not yet received official instructions from Harvey. Still, she is putting together a group of attorneys in the US and the UK to take on Netflix, producer Clerkenwell Films, and Baby Reindeer creator Gadd.

In many ways, Baby Reindeer is a triumphant story from Britain. Almost 65 million people have watched the Clerkenwell-produced show since its April 11 premiere on Netflix. For three weeks in a row, it topped Netflix's English-language series.

