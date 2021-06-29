  1. Home
UK man changes his name to John Cena following a hilarious drunken dare

UK resident Lewis Oldfield took on a drunken bet to change his name after a WWE world champion and here's how it all happened.
Updated: June 29, 2021 11:04 pm
UK man changes his name to John Cena after drunken bet
It's one thing to indulge oneself in drunken bets but it's absolutely rare for people to commit to them. Although a UK man may have just set an example of what it is to keep one's word even when it comes to taking dares when you are drunk. A British citizen changed his name to John Cena after a drunken dare. Lewis Oldfield confirmed the news as he spoke to The Sun about the incident. 

Revealing how John Cena became a part of their drunken conversation, Oldfield told The Sun, "We’d had a few drinks and were play-wrestling. We were just messing around, pretending to do announcements like in WWE and one of my friends was introducing John Cena." Adding on, he said, "One thing led to another and they dared me to change my name to John Cena." 

While contemplating at first to get a tattoo in the name of the WWE champion, Lewis later decided to fully commit to the dare and change his name legally. Stating how he went ahead with this decision, Lewis said, "I was going to get a tattoo saying it but did this instead. I always follow through with dares so I just did it." He further also revealed that he isn't even a fan of wrestling. 

When asked if he would continue to keep the name, the Bradford restaurant worker stated that he doesn't mind at all. Fans are now wondering if the F9 star will have any funny comments to give after hearing the story of his namesake.

The Sun

